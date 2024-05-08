For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Nikki Glaser has revealed one of the jokes she decided to pull at the last minute from her set at Tom Brady’s live Netflix special, The Roast of Tom Brady.

The stand-up comic, 39, participated as one of the guests who roasted the ex-New England Patriots’ quarterback as part of the streamer’s ongoing Netflix Is a Joke Fest.

Speaking about her set on Tuesday’s (7 May) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Glaser admitted that being one of only two women included in the roast was “intimidating”.

“I kind of fed into that by throwing myself at Tom Brady during my set,” she explained, adding that Brady is “insane to look at. He’s unreal.”

“One of my jokes, I was gonna say he’s like AI but without the intelligence,” she said.

While the gag received a big laugh from host Kimmel and the audience, Glaser explained that “I do think he’s smart though, so I pulled it last minute”.

The former Not Safe with Nikki Glaser host instead jested about Brady’s recent divorce from Gisele Bündchen and his $30m loss following cryptocurrency giant FTX’s collapse last year.

Nikki Glaser and Tom Brady ( Getty Images )

Asked by Kimmel if there were any other jokes she refrained from making, Glaser deflected the question and shared the one joke that shocked her.

“One of the moments that I went ‘Oh, we can go there?’ [Brady] went after – he did a joke about Kim Kardashian, who was there,” she explained. “Who I thought was kind of off-limits, right? Because I just – she’s here, she takes enough of a beating, she’s not on the stage.”

Glaser was referring to the bit in Brady’s routine when he took aim at Kardashian, saying that she was probably “terrified” to be in attendance because it meant that “her kids are at home with their dad”. Kardashian’s ex-husband is, of course, the controversial rapper Kanye West.

When it came time for Kardashian to take the stage, she was loudly booed by the audience. The streamer, however, has since edited that out, and viewers now only hear applause before she launches into her jokes.

The reality TV star used the roast as an opportunity to make fun of the rumours that she and Brady are dating. “I’m really here tonight for Tom,” she said.

“I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might.

“Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumours that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release the tape,” Kardashian continued, alluding to her 2007 sex tape with rapper Ray J.

The Roast of Tom Brady is available to stream on Netflix.