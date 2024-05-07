For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Selleck is worried he won’t be able to afford his 63-acre ranch once his longtime role on Blue Bloods comes to an end this winter.

The 79 year-old has starred as the fictional New York City Police Commissioner Frank Reagan on the CBS drama for the last 14 years.

The Magnum PI actor was interviewed from his ranch in Ventura County, California, on the latest episode of CBS Sunday Morning.

“You know, hopefully I keep working enough to hold onto the place,” he told CBS correspondent Tracy Smith.

“Seriously, that’s an issue? If you stopped working?” Smith asked.

“That’s always an issue,” he said. “If I stopped working, yeah. Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch!”

Asked what he sees in his future, Selleck added: “Hopefully, work. As an actor, you never lose – I don’t lose, anyway – that sense that every time I finish a job, it’s my last job.”

Tom Selleck in 2017 ( Getty Images )

Blue Bloods is set to end this December with the second half of season 14, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach confirmed last week.

The decision to wrap up the show has received blowback from some cast members, including Selleck, who offered to cut their own wages by 25 per cent in order to keep the series going. “I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses,” added in the Sunday Morning interview. “We’re the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We’re winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren’t sliding off down a cliff. We’re doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don’t know. You tell me!”

Selleck bought his ranch, which was formerly owned by Dean Martin, in 1988 after Magnum PI ended. The property was a working avocado farm until drought destroyed its crop.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

“I’m a fairly private person,” Selleck told People in a 2020 interview. “I’ve always treasured the balance between work and time with my family. It’s always about them. My relationships and my ranch keep me sane. I do grunt work, and I make the rounds. I like watching things grow. It’s a retreat.”

Tom Selleck in ‘Blue Bloods’ ( CBS )

Selleck married his second wife, Jillie Joan Mack, in 1987. Their only daughter, Hannah, was born a year later.

“I quit Magnum to have a family,” the actor told Closer Weekly in 2018. “It took me a long time to get off the train, but I try very hard to have balance, and this ranch has helped me do that.”

A release date for the Blue Bloods season finale has not yet been announced.