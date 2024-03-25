For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Veteran radio DJ Tony Blackburn has presented his final BBC local radio show after 43 years.

The broadcaster, 81, who was the first DJ on BBC Radio 1 when it launched in 1967, decided to leave his Sunday show on BBC Radio Berkshire, BBC Radio Oxford and BBC Radio Solent to focus his attention on his BBC Radio 2 shows, which include Sounds of the Sixties and Tony Blackburn’s Golden Hour.

At the end of his show, he told listeners: “Forty-three years on BBC local radio and that’s it as far as I’m concerned.

“Thank you for listening to listening to me over the years. It’s been a pleasure being here... I look forward to being with you at other places – let’s put it that way.”

“From me, Tony Blackburn, to BBC local radio – Bye-bye,” he said, playing Lou Rawls’s 1976 disco song “You’ll Never Find Another Love Like Mine” for his final track.

Blackburn first found success on pirate station Radio Caroline in the 1960s before joining the then-newly launched BBC Radio 1 as the station’s first DJ in 1967. During its first broadcast, Blackburn played “Flowers in the Rain” by rock band The Move.

The DJ’s departure from BBC Local Radio comes weeks after he revealed he had also quit his Soul on Sunday programme, which he presented on BBC Radio London for 40 years.

The veteran DJ said: “Hi everyone, just thought I’d let you know that after many happy years on @BBCRadioLondon I have decided to leave the station and this Sunday will be my last Soul on Sunday.”

Tony Blackburn signing off from BBC local radio for the last time (BBC)

He assured listeners that the move was “totally my decision” and he had not been asked to step back.

“Over the years we have had a lot of fun with some fantastic live shows for Children In need and have played some great music... This is totally my decision and thanks to the many happy years there, but time to move on. Thanks for listening.”

Blackburn, who won the first series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! back in 2002, has also been touring theatres nationwide with his Sounds of the Sixties live show.

On 20 March, the DJ was honoured with an OBE model for his services to broadcasting and charity at Windsor Castle.

DJ Tony Blackburn was presented with his OBE for services to broadcasting (PA Wire)

He was named in the King’s New Year Honours list late last year and will celebrate 60 years of working at BBC and commercial radio stations in July.

Asked what has kept him presenting for so long, Blackburn said it is fuelled by “a deep love of music”.

“I’m 81 one now but I still don’t feel 81 – I don’t want to retire,” he said.

“And also, the thing that keeps me going is Cliff Richard is three years older than I am. I said that [he can’t beat me] to him the other day.”

“As long as he keeps going, I’ll keep going.”