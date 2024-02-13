Tony Blackburn pays tribute to Steve Wright after BBC radio presenter’s death aged 69

Tony Blackburn spoke of his “shock” receiving the news that fellow DJ Steve Wright had died at the age of 69.

The veteran BBC’s death was confirmed in a statement from his family on Wednesday, 13 February.

Wright joined the BBC in the 1970s, hosting shows on BBC Radio 1 and 2 for more than four decades which attracted millions of listeners.

Paying tribute to his friend, the broadcaster, 81, described Wright as a “one-off.”

“He made me very happy, I used to love him on the radio. One of my favourite DJs of all time,” Blackburn told Sky News.