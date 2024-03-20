Tony Blackburn reveals chat with Princess Anne as he receives MBE at Windsor Castle

Tony Blackburn has opened up on a conversation he shared with the Princess Royal as he received his OBE.

The 81-year-old DJ was honoured for his services to broadcasting and charity at Windsor Castle on Wednesday 20 March.

He was named in the King’s New Year Honours list late last year and will celebrate 60 years of working at BBC and commercial radio stations in July.

Asked about his conversation with Anne, Blackburn said he had met the princess before, at the Royal Palladium, and that she is “one of the royals I admire”.