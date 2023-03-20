Billy Baldwin doubles down on Trump attack after controversy over Ashli Babbitt tweet

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Billy Baldwin has doubled down on comments about Donald Trump after being criticised for invoking the name of the late Ashli Babbitt in a tweet.

Babbitt was fatally shot by law enforcement during the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol building while attempting to climb into the Speaker’s Lobby. The shooting was found to be lawful.

In a tweet, Baldwin took aim at Trump’s recent calls for “protests” amid news that charges are expected to be brought against the former US president imminently.

“‘Protest, take our nation back!’ Trump inciting violence again,” Baldwin claimed. “Any uprising by the Gravy Seals will be over in 2 Ashli Babbitt’s or better known as… a half a Scaramucci. F*** around…”

After his remarks were criticised for their allusion to Babbitt’s death, Baldwin tweeted again: “Funny how those who support Trump think I’m promoting violence if they protest his arrest.

“Protest all you want… that’s your constitutional right. I’m just warning you that if you get violent with law enforcement like you did on January 6th… they’ll be ready this time.”

Last week, Trump claimed that he would be arrested on Tuesday (21 March), with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office expected to indict him over a “hush money” payment made to adult film actor Stormy Daniels in 2016.

In his incendiary social media post, Trump called for “protests” to “take back our nation”, branding the DA’s office “corrupt”.

His comments have sparked fears of another violent event in the vein of the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol building.

Baldwin, however, argued: “Law enforcement, the National Guard and the US Military have learned from not being prepared on January 6th. Trust me… they will be ready for the Trump indictments.”

Amid the latest Trump news, a number of celebrities have condemned Trump, including Stephen King and Star Trek star George Takei.

Backdraft actor Baldwin also shared a number of other tweets on the topic. “[Trump] incited a violent and deadly insurrection,” he wrote. “Some died and many have gone to prison as a result. He’s doing it again because he knows he’s about to be indicted.

“Is Donald Trump really the hill you want to die on?”

Alluding to the arrest warrant issued against Russian leader Vladimir Putin last week, Baldwin commented: “Arrest warrants for Trump and Putin in the same week. Poetic justice.”

Elsewhere, British-American comedian John Oliver mocked Trump during Sunday’s (19 March) episode of Last Week Tonight.