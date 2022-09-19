Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Many UK television channels are dedicating their schedules to coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II today (Monday 19 September) – meaning TV shows that would usually have aired have either been cancelled or moved.

The Queen’s funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey and will be followed by a national two-minute silence.

Some 2,000 people will attend the service, including leaders from around the world and the Queen’s great grandchildren Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, who will walk behind the Queen’s coffin with their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

On Monday, ITV daytime shows This Morning and Loose Women will not air as usual, and are instead being replaced by coverage of the funeral.

BBC Breakfast aired on BBC one until 8am, where it usually is broadcast until 9am on weekdays. The channel will show coverage of the funeral until 5pm, before The One Show: Our Queen Remembered and then a special viewing of Paddington 2.

BBC Two is likewise airing coverage of the service until 5pm, before it broadcasts shows from Richard Osman’s House of Games to Mastermind, Only Connect and University Challenge.

Channel 4 will not be broadcasting the funeral, and will instead show a documentary of the Queen’s Coronation in 1953.

Queen Elizabeth II (via REUTERS)

There will be two extended 90-minute editions of Channel 4 News during the day, and the 1943 Vera Lynn film We’ll Meet Again will also air.

Where Channel 5 would have shown Jeremy Vine, Home & Away and Cash in the Attic, these have been removed from the lineup and replaced with films such as The Emoji Movie and Sing.

