Every TV show cancelled in 2023: From Yellowstone to The Other Two

Six months in and 2023 has already witnessed the departure of some of the most beloved shows on television – and other less-beloved ones.

While the early departure of certain shows like Western drama Yellowstone and hit comedy The Other Two come amid respective feud rumours and HR complaints, a more common theme among cancelled shows is dwindling TV ratings and poor reviews.

Whatever the reason, fans will always feel the blow of their favourite series coming to an untimely conclusion.

The Independent has rounded up a list of all the TV shows we’ve loved and lost this year, which will be updated continuously.

Find all of the TV series that have been cancelled so far below.

Netflix:

Lockwood & Co (season one)

Mindhunter (season two)

Sex/Life (season two)

Amazon’s Prime Video:

A League of Their Own (season two)

Three Pines (season one)

Rossif Sutherland and Alfred Molina in ‘Three Pines’ (Laurent Guerin)

AMC+

Pantheon (season one); not currently available in the UK

Apple TV+

The Mosquito Coast (season two)

Truth Be Told (season three)

Disney+:

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (season two)

Willow (season one)

Hulu:

Reboot (season one); available on Disney+ in the UK

‘Reboot’ on Hulu ( HULU)

Paramount+:

Star Trek: Prodigy (season one); available on Sky in the UK

Yellowstone (season five)

Peacock:

One of Us Is Lying (season two); available on Netflix in the UK

Vampire Academy (season one); available on Sky in the UK

Wallis Day and Adam Demos in ‘Sex/Life’ (SABRINA LANTOS/NETFLIX)

Network TV:

Alaska Daily (season one) – ABC; not currently available in the UK

The Resident (season six) – Fox; available on Disney+ in the UK

Single Drunk Female (season two) – Freeform; not currently available in the UK

Snowpiercer (season three) – TNT; available on Netflix in the UK

True Lies (season one) – CBS; available on Disney+ in the UK

The Watchful Eye (season one) – Freeform; not currently available in the UK

The Winchesters (season one) – The CW; not currently available in the UK

Young Rock (season three) – NBC; not currently available in the UK

Max:

Simu Lu, Molly Shannon, Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver in ‘The Other Two’ (Max)

The Other Two (season three); available on Prime Video in the UK

Pennyworth (season three); available on Apple TV+ in the UK

South Side (season three); not currently available in the UK

Titans (season four); available on Apple TV+ in the UK