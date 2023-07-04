Every TV show cancelled in 2023: From Yellowstone to The Other Two
Read on to find out which fan favourites got the boot this year
Six months in and 2023 has already witnessed the departure of some of the most beloved shows on television – and other less-beloved ones.
While the early departure of certain shows like Western drama Yellowstone and hit comedy The Other Two come amid respective feud rumours and HR complaints, a more common theme among cancelled shows is dwindling TV ratings and poor reviews.
Whatever the reason, fans will always feel the blow of their favourite series coming to an untimely conclusion.
The Independent has rounded up a list of all the TV shows we’ve loved and lost this year, which will be updated continuously.
Find all of the TV series that have been cancelled so far below.
Netflix:
Lockwood & Co (season one)
Mindhunter (season two)
Sex/Life (season two)
Amazon’s Prime Video:
A League of Their Own (season two)
Three Pines (season one)
AMC+
Pantheon (season one); not currently available in the UK
Apple TV+
The Mosquito Coast (season two)
Truth Be Told (season three)
Disney+:
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (season two)
Willow (season one)
Hulu:
Reboot (season one); available on Disney+ in the UK
Paramount+:
Star Trek: Prodigy (season one); available on Sky in the UK
Peacock:
One of Us Is Lying (season two); available on Netflix in the UK
Vampire Academy (season one); available on Sky in the UK
Network TV:
Alaska Daily (season one) – ABC; not currently available in the UK
The Resident (season six) – Fox; available on Disney+ in the UK
Single Drunk Female (season two) – Freeform; not currently available in the UK
Snowpiercer (season three) – TNT; available on Netflix in the UK
True Lies (season one) – CBS; available on Disney+ in the UK
The Watchful Eye (season one) – Freeform; not currently available in the UK
The Winchesters (season one) – The CW; not currently available in the UK
Young Rock (season three) – NBC; not currently available in the UK
Max:
The Other Two (season three); available on Prime Video in the UK
Pennyworth (season three); available on Apple TV+ in the UK
South Side (season three); not currently available in the UK
Titans (season four); available on Apple TV+ in the UK
