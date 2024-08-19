Vito Coppola says Strictly stars are supporting each other ‘like family’ amid scandal

Support truly

Strictly Come Dancing star Vito Coppola has said that the team behind the BBC competition series are “like a big family” and “support each other”.

The show has been plagued by controversy and scandal after the conduct of two of its lead professionals, Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima, was called into question. The BBC has conducted an investigation into the allegations, which has not yet been published.

Coppola, 31, won the competition last year alongside Coronation Street actor, Ellie Leach.

“Honestly, we are like a big family. And like a big family we support each other”, he told BBC News.

“We are like brother, and sister and cousin.”

He added: “This year is going to be a beautiful year because it’s the 20th anniversary of Strictly, and every year I say, ‘Oh, this is the best year,’ and after the next year there is something even better, some people don’t believe me.”

He continued: “This year we are preparing magical and beautiful numbers with the pros.”

Speaking about the training, he explained that he adapted himself to his students, adding: “That’s my favourite part, teaching. Because when you teach you give a part of your knowledge, a part of your experience.

open image in gallery Strictly pro presented a united front for the show ( Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for )

“I’ll tell you something, when I teach I feel even happier than when sometimes I do a performance.

“Because, when you see your students performing and doing beautiful and incredible [things], sometimes I get almost emotional because you give all yourself in that little step in that routine.”

Pernice has denied accusations of “threatening and abusive behaviour,” while Di Prima said in a statement he “deeply regrets” events that took place with his celebrity partner Zara McDermott during a rehearsal.

open image in gallery Coppola and Leach won the show last year ( Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images )

In an interview with The Times, Strictly judge Revel Horwood, 59, said calls for the series to be cancelled are “ridiculous”, adding: “It’s a wonderful show that’s in 61 countries. But yes, I, like everyone else, want to know the results of the investigation.”

Responding to reports that there are hours of Strictly rehearsal videos that show inappropriate behaviour, and yet the corporation’s response has been dragging out, Revel Horwood said: “This is what shocks me. At every rehearsal there is lighting and sound, a crew member, as well as the pro, celeb and a choreographer, so there’s a lot of people in those rooms. And they have windows too.”

The line-up for the new series has been confirmed, including presenter Nick Knowles, former Love Island star Tasha Ghouri, and JLS star JB Gill, as the show is set to return for its 20th anniversary this year.