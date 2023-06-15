Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Cartoon Network children’s series We Baby Bears is set to incorporate two non-binary characters this weekend.

The animated TV show is a spin-off from the the channel’s sitcom We Bare Bears. Announcing the new characters, Cartoon Network also confirmed that the forthcoming episode would also feature a “discussion about pronoun usage”.

Airing on Saturday 17 June, the episode, titled “Polly’s New Crew”, marks the arrival of a character named Box – an anthropomorphised cardboard box – and sees the return of Polly the Pirate Captain, a talking parrot.

Both characters will specify the use of they/them pronouns in the episode.

In a preview clip, one of the titular bears can be heard saying: “Our crew also has a new addition. Meet Box! They use they/them pronouns and they make an exceptionally good quiche!”

“I use they/them pronouns as well!” Polly replies.

The series, which launched on Cartoon Network in 2022, was previously celebrated for an episode featuring trans actor Dominique Jackson, back in May.

‘We Baby Bears’ airs on Cartoon Network (Cartoon Network)

Speaking about the new episode, the team behind We Baby Bears said (as reported by Glaad):“During the production of We Baby Bears, a few crew members came out with they/them pronouns, and we felt that it was important to reflect that in the show.

“Our show team values representation because it’s something everybody on the show deeply cares about, and that’s why we aim to cast LGBTQ talent like Alok Vaid-Menon, Harvey Guillén, and Dominique Jackson.”

In the UK, past episodes of the series can be watched on Sky.