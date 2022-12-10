Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Wednesday has become one of Netflix’s biggest hits thanks in no small part to Jenna Ortega.

Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in the spin-off series that has become one of the streaming service’s most-watched titles since its release in November.

The actor has been praised for her deadpan delivery of the character’s lines – but sometimes for Ortega, it was hard to keep a straight face.

New outtakes from the series was released via Netflix’s official Twitter account.

They show Ortega breaking character and laughing when things go wrong on set.

Other actors glimpsed in the blooper rell include Xavier Thorpe and Gwendoline Christie.

While the majority of viewers are loving the series, there are some who are calling out a “pointless” death scene featured in the first season.

Also, earlier this week, Ortega’s reveal that she filmed a dance scene while having Covid raised eyebrows.

Following Wednesday’s release in late November, the series has already set a surprising Rotten Tomatoes milestone.

Jenna Ortega struggling to keep a straight face in ‘Wednesday’ (Netflix)

However, The Independent argued that the series’ success could spell trouble for Netflix further down the line.

The series is available to stream on Netflix now.