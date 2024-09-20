Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Netflix series Wednesday will return with its long-awaited second season after becoming one of the streaming giant’s most successful titles.

The Addams Family spin-off, created by Smallville’s Al Gough and Miles Millar with direction by Edward Scissorhands filmmaker Tim Burton, centres on Wednesday Addams, a deadpan teenage girl with psychic abilities trying to solve a murder mystery.

The show broke records when it debuted in November 2022 and follows Jenna Ortega playing the titular character first brought to life by Lisa Loring in the 1960s series, and later Christina Ricci in the 1991 feature film.

Now, a new behind-the-scenes Netflix teaser has just promised it will be “bigger and more twisted”.

“If we showed you any more, your eyes would bleed, and I’m not that generous,” says Ortega in the clip as her character teases, “Let’s play dolls”.

Here’s everything we know about Wednesday season two.

When will it be released?

The series release has been delayed by the Hollywood writers strikes, and although it was previously reported that production could be sped up to ensure a 2024 release, Deadline reported fans could expect a 2025 release at the earliest.

Netflix has not confirmed an official release date but the show is expected to begin filming in Ireland this month - a change from its original location in Romania.

Who will be in it?

Jenna Ortega has confirmed she will be returning as Wednesday and her best friend Enid Sinclair (played by Emma Meyer) is also expected to return as creators hinted the next season would explore their friendship further.

Wednesday season 2 - teaser

While the rest of the cast has not been announced, it was revealed in April that Reservoir Dogs and Fargo star Steve Buscemi would be joining the cast.

Ortega’s love interest Xavier Thorpe (Percy Hynes White) was reportedly written out of the series after being accused of sexual misconduct - claims he has vehemently denied.

open image in gallery ‘Wednesday’ is one of Netflix’s most-watched shows ( Netflix )

What will it be about?

Creators Gough and Miller hinted additional relatives could be added to the cast, suggesting the Addams family could play a more central role in the plotline.

Season one set in Wednesday’s school Nevermore, focused on her schoolmates and romantic interests, but the finale ends with the institution shutting down.

The show consciously tied up all loose ends on the mystery of the Hyde in the first season in order to “begin with a whole new mystery next season”, suggesting Wednesday could be drawn into another investigation.

Fans of Wednesday’s love triangles will be disappointed to hear that the second season will drop any romance, opting instead to lean into the more whimsical elements of horror.

open image in gallery The show set off a viral dance moment on social media ( COURTESY OF NETFLIX )

“We’ve decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more,” Ortega told Variety. “Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don’t want to take yourself too seriously.”

She added: “We’re ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great.”

As well as digging deeper into themes of friendship, the show’s creators hope to explore Wednesday and her mother Morticia’s relationship.

open image in gallery The series is expected to follow Wednesday working on another mystery ( COURTESY OF NETFLIX )

“We wanna sort of explore and sort of complicate all of those relationships going forward,” the creators told The Hollywood Reporter.

“For us, the show also is really about this female friendship, with Wednesday and Enid really being at the centre of that. The fact that they really connected with audiences, it has been really gratifying. So, we’re excited to explore now that Wednesday’s dipped her toe into the friendship pool, what’s that gonna look like? It’s like, she hugged. That was her big arc for the season.

“Then, the other thing that’s really interesting is to continue to explore the Wednesday-Morticia mother-daughter relationship as well, which now that Morticia knows about the power, it has given her sort of an idea of how that’s going to go. How is their relationship going to evolve?”

Zeta-Jones promised: “This season is going to bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine.”