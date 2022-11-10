What time does I’m a Celebrity start tonight?

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is back on our screens.

The hit reality TV show made its highly anticipated return to Australia on Sunday (6 November), with hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly back at the helm.

The start date is earlier than previous years, with show bosses attempting to avoid a clash with the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar on Sunday 20 November.

Tonight’s episode (Wednesday 9 November) begins at 9pm and ends at 10.20pm.

The 20th series of I’m a Celebrity has returned to the jungle after it had to relocate to Wales for the past two years, due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mike Tindall, Boy George and Jill Scott are among the 10 celebrities making up the original line-up.

Ant and Dec will return for the shows 22nd season (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

This series will also mark the show’s 20th anniversary, when DJ Tony Blackburn crowned King of the Jungle in 2002.

To mark the occasion, some ex-contestants are currently filming an All Stars edition of the show in South Africa, to be broadcast in 2023.

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues Tuesday at 9.15pm on ITV.