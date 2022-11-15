What time is I’m a Celebrity on tonight?

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! is back on our screens.

The hit reality TV show made its highly anticipated return to Australia on Sunday (6 November), with hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly back at the helm.

In 2020, I’m a Celebrity relocated to Wales for a two-year stint due to the pandemic.

The nightly start date is earlier than in previous years, with show bosses attempting to avoid a clash with the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar on Sunday 20 November.

Tonight’s episode (Tuesday 15 November) begins at 9pm.

You can follow live updates from the episode here.

Mike Tindall, Boy George and Jill Scott are among the 10 celebrities making up the original line-up. Matt Hancock has since also entered the camp alongside comedian Seann Walsh.

This season is the show’s 20th anniversary, when DJ Tony Blackburn crowned King of the Jungle in 2002.

Ant and Dec will return for the shows 22nd season (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

To mark the occasion, some ex-contestants are currently filming an All Stars edition of the show in South Africa, to be broadcast in 2023.

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues every night at 9pm on ITV.