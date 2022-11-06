Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

What time does I’m a Celebrity start and finish tonight?

The celebrity contestants will be back in the jungle in Australia after two years in Wales

Furvah Shah
Sunday 06 November 2022 19:32
Comments
Ant and Dec react to I'm a Celebrity 2022 line-up

ITV has announced the start date of 2022’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

The hit reality TV show is making its highly anticipated return to Australia with hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

The start date is earlier than previous years, with show bosses attempting to avoid a clash with the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off in Qatar on Sunday 20 November.

The 22nd season of I’m a Celebrity has returned to the jungle after it had to relocate to Wales for the past two years, due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

While the full line-up is not yet confirmed, rumoured celebrity contestants include royal family member and former rugby star, Mike Tindall; singer Boy George; Loose Women star Charlene White; and Love Island contestant Olivia Attwood.

Recommended

George, 61, is speculated to be the highest-paid star in the history of the show, according to the Mail Online, and Tindall’s rumoured appearance would make him the first ever royal family member to appear on the series.

Other rumoured contestants include Radio X DJ Chris Moyles (who has seemingly finally agreed to participate after years of attempts from ITV bosses), England footballer Jill Scott and Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver.

Ant and Dec will return for the shows 22nd season

(Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

This series will also mark the show’s 20th anniversary, with DJ Tony Blackburn crowned King of the Jungle in 2002.

To mark the occasion, some ex-contestants are currently filming an All Stars edition of the show in South Africa, to be broadcast in 2023.

The series will be back on our screens from Sunday 6 November at 9pm on ITV.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in