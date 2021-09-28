Season 41 of hit reality show Survivor is here.

After not airing in 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic, the new season premiered on 22 September 2021.

Travel restrictions initially prevented the cast and crew from going to Fiji to film, but it is now returning to its longstanding home for the upcoming season.

Season 41 started filming back in April, longtime host, Jeff Probst, announced on social media.

He said: “Hey, Survivor fans, I have some exciting news to share. Survivor is going back into production. Fiji has invited us back to their beautiful country to shoot Season 41.”

Probst also detailed how the series would shoot in the pandemic: “We have all of our Covid protocols in place so that everybody in Fiji will remain safe, all of our crew will be safe, and of course our players will be safe.”

“I can’t remember a time I’ve been this pumped to shoot Survivor and I’ll tell you why. The past year has reminded me, and I hope it’s reminded you, that you gotta live your life like it’s one big, great adventure, and Survivor fulfills that.”

Survivor first started in 2000 and during its over two decades on air, has been one of the most popular shows in the US. The winner of each series receives $1m (£730,000).

There will be 18 new contestants for the new season: Brad Reese, Danny McCray, David Voce, Deshawn Radden, Eric Abraham, Erika Casupanan, Evvie Jagoda, Genie Chen, Heather Aldret, Jairus Robinson, Liana Wallace, Naseer, Muttalif, Ricard Foye, Sara Wilson, Shantel Smith, Sydney Segal, Tiffany Seely and Xander Hastings.

Season 41 of Survivor will start on 22 September on CBS at 8pm EST.