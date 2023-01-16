Jump to content

Everything we know about the Winter Love Island villa

Mallorca no more...

Louis Chilton
Monday 16 January 2023 15:36
Love Island winter cast revealed in new video

Love Island is back for another winter installment – and that means a departure from its usual Mallorcan setting.

Instead, the hit ITV2 reality series has moved its set up to South Africa for the coming weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Love Island villa...

Where is the villa?

The holiday destination can be found in Franschhoek, near Cape Town.

The villa itself sits on the 25-acre estate of Ludus Magnus, and overlooks the Franschhoek valley and nearby mountains.

A number of luxury hotels are situated in the surrounding area, and the region is known for the production of fine wines.

Poolside at the ‘Love Island 2023’ villa

(ITV)

What is in the villa?

As with the previous villa, this luxury compound features a large swimming pool at its centre, with an exterior kitchen area joined adjacently.

The villa also includes a gym, and the ever-popular “hideaway” room – featuring a sign that reads “Get Sexy” hanging above the bed.

For the contestants, there are eight bedrooms all styled individually, all contained within the villa’s main manor house. An additional three villas are nearby, housing the crew.

The Love Island 2023 villa

(ITV)

In a familiar sight for Love Island fans, the villa also has a fire pit, with a South African barbecue.

The villa, of course, isn’t the only thing Love Island is changing for its new winter series.

The view from the Love Island 2023 villa

(ITV)

Laura Whitmore has stepped down as the series’ presenter, with radio and TV star Maya Jama taking over the reigns.

For a full list of the contestants appearing on this year’s winter Love Island, click here.

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Monday 16 January on ITV2.

