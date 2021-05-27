Friends may have become synonymous with New York City, where the sitcom’s action was set, but the show didn’t film in the Big Apple.

Instead, shooting took place in a studio in California – a location where the cast reconvened to film the newly unveiled reunion special.

Friends: The Reunion is now available to stream on HBO Max in the US and NOW in the UK.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry all went back to the show’s original soundstage at the Warner Bros studio lot in Burbank, California – where the iconic sitcom originally filmed for 10 seasons.

“I don’t think of us had any idea how emotional we would be when we walked onto the set,” Cox previously said in a promotional interview. “To see it exactly the way it was ... it was so emotional that we just started crying.”

Fans visiting New York City, however, can still get a taste of the sitcom. The building that was used for exterior shots announcing scenes set in Monica’s apartment is located in Greenwich Village, at 90 Bedford Street.

