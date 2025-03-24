White Lotus star’s father responds following son’s ‘insane’ bedroom scene

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White Lotus season three continues to stun audiences and the cast alike with its explicit storylines, often involving nudity and graphic sexual descriptions.

This season has already seen fans exposed to numerous full-frontal male nudity scenes and a bizarre sexual confession from a top star making a surprise cameo.

While audiences have shared their shock at some of the revelations in the show, it would appear that even some of the cast’s relatives have been taken aback by what they have seen.

Warning: The rest of this article contains spoilers about The White Lotus season three

As fans will be fully aware, The White Lotus’s dysfunctional Ratliffe family have, among many problems, a slight issue with incest between its siblings, namely brothers Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola).

After kissing each other in episode six during their raucous night out with Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) and Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) the two brothers wake up naked in the same bed next to each other, with the two having little recollection of what happened.

open image in gallery Sam Nivola, Sarah Catherine Hook and Patrick Schwarzenegger in 'The White Lotus' ( HBO )

Saxon is later sickened when Chloe tells him that Lochlan became very “hands-on” with him during an orgy.

Speaking to Vanity Fair about the scene, Nivola said: “It was f***ing insane. I had never even kissed anyone on camera, let alone done a sex scene. So that whole thing was really scary. I was on the phone with Patrick when we both knew we got the roles, and we were talking to each other about how we were going to play it. He said the scene where Chloe says to Saxon ‘Your brother jerked you off last night’ was in one of his audition sides. And I was like, ‘What the f***? What?’”

Responding to the revelation, Nivola’s father, Alessandro, best known for his roles in The Brutalist, Face/Off and Goal wrote on X/Twitter: “Hahaha. I hadn’t heard this @SamNivola”.

open image in gallery Alessandro Nivola at the premiere of ‘Kraven the Hunter’ ( 2024 Invision )

Meanwhile, Schwarzenegger has denied that he got his role in The White Lotus because of his Golden Globe-winning father, Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is,” Patrick, 31, told The Sunday Times.

“They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on [high] school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on.”

He added: “Of course, it’s frustrating and you can get boxed in and you think at that moment, I wish I didn’t have my last name. But, that’s a small moment. I would never trade my life with anyone. I’m very fortunate to have the life and family that I have, the parents I have and the lessons and values they’ve instilled in me.”