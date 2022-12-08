How to watch The White Lotus finale in the UK and US

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The White Lotus is the show of the moment, with memes, screenshots and theories dominating social media as soon as an episode ends.

After last year’s debut, season two’s action takes place in the Sicilian branch of the luxury hotel.

Among the holidaymakers this year are the married couples Harper and Ethan (Aubrey Plaza and Will Sharpe), and Daphne and Cameron (Meghann Fahy and Theo James); the Di Grasso family (F Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli and Adam DiMarco) and the return of fabulous heiress, Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) and her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).

Late entries to the season included Quentin (Tom Hollander) and his “nephew” Jack – though their true relationship got called starkly into question in the shocking last moments of episode five.

As well as the rich vacationers, there’s also drama surrounding the staff, as well as the mysterious moves of local escorts Mia and Lucia (Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco).

After six episodes, the second season will come to a close on Monday 12 December and will finally reveal the identities of the dead bodies teased at the beginning of this year’s run. Here’s how to watch the final episode.

How to watch the season two finale

For the most eager UK viewers, there’s good news – the finale will be broadcast at the same time that it airs in the US.

In the United States, episode seven airs on HBO on Sunday 11 December at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

This means it’ll run in the UK at 2am on Monday 12 December on Sky Atlantic, and will be available on Sky On Demand and Now TV immediately after.

However, for those who’d prefer to watch at a more traditional local time, the episode will run again at 9pm on Sky Atlantic on Monday.

You can read The Independent’s early review of season two here.