Jack Black spills truth on White Lotus season three rumours

Jack Black has denied rumours that he will be joining season three of Mike White’s hit Max series, The White Lotus.

The Kung Fu Panda star, 54, and White have previously collaborated on films Orange County (2002) and School of Rock (2003); however, despite fan theories, they will not be reuniting for the next instalment of the popular comedy-drama.

Asked about the murmurings in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Black said: “I’ll deny because that’s easy to tell the truth. I have to throw ice water on that sweet, sweet theory.”

Details of the forthcoming season of The White Lotus have remained tightly under wraps. Production on the new season was stalled due to the writers’ and actors’ strike, but White told Entertainment Weekly in November that he hoped to start filming “at the beginning of [2024]”.

“I’m seriously finishing scripts,” he said at the time, teasing that “it’s going to be a supersized White Lotus”.

“It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing ... I’m super excited about the content of the season,” White added.

Variety reported earlier this year that the show’s forthcoming season would be set in Thailand, filming at a Four Seasons resort as they have done in the past.

Jack Black and Jennifer Coolidge on ‘The White Lotus’ (Getty Images / Max)

White had previously hinted that the third season might take place in Asia and focus on “death and Eastern religion and spirituality”.

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” the creator said in a clip shared at the end of season two.

“I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Each season of the wealth satire introduces viewers to a whole host of new characters. The first season centered on a group of hotel guests staying at the luxury chain’s Hawaii franchise, while season two followed a new group who stayed at the chain’s Sicilian location.

In April, The Independent confirmed that the next series will see the unexpected return of a popular character from season one.

Seasons one and two of The White Lotus are available to watch on Max in the US and Sky and NOW in the UK.