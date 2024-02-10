Who is Air Fryer on The Masked Singer? All the clues so far

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Get your detective hats on, The Masked Singer UK fans, the ITV contest is back for another night.

The popular series returned on 30 December, as judges/super sleuths Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and guest judge Charlie Simpson attempted to guess the identities of the first six contestants.

Whoever manages to get through to the final and win the competition will join previous champions including Natalie Imbruglia, Charlie Simpson, Joss Stone and Nicola Roberts.

Air Fryer is one of the characters competing this year.

Named after the kitchen appliance that took the UK by storm during lockdown, Air Fryer says: “Being on The Masked Singer is petrifying and freeing all at the same time.”

Appearing on the show for the first time, Air Fryer faced off against Bubble Tea.

The first clue showed Air Fryer in a kichen mocking “celebrity chefs”, while appearing on camera herself. “Dressed to impress / But these sparkles cost extra,” she announced.

Air Fryer on The Masked Singer (ITV)

A pair of scissors appeared on the kitchen island in one scene.

“We’ve been judged and put to the test and the results are in. We’re highly rated, a top of the range model,” Air Fryer said. “Turning my power to max because you can’t eat it unless I heat it. Tonight’s performance is gonna sizzle!”

She sang a rendition of “Kings & Queens” by pop singer Ava Max.

The panel were delighted by the performance, with Ross immediately claiming that Air Fryer had to be a professional singer. He then wondered if it was Drag Race star Ru Paul.

Praising Air Fryer for performing in her costume, Rita Ora wondered if it was food writer and model Sophie Dahl behind the mask. McCall noted the market stall in the background and thought it could be EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa.

On social media, many viewers seemed convinced it was in fact Great British Bake Off host Alison Hammond, who has also competed on Strictly Come Dancing.

During week three’s school disco-themed competition, Air Fryer performed Europe’s “Final Countdown” and wowed the judges with their vocals.

McCall guessed that it might be Dannii Minogue, while Gilligan guessed it might be Dannii’s sister Kylie.

Is it Kylie Minogue behind the mask? (An Audience With Kylie/ITV)

In the clues VT, there was an Oscar statue with cobwebs on it. Ross thought that it might suggest the celebrity was nominated for an Oscar in the past but ended up joking it was Russell Crowe. Meanwhile, guest judge Jennifer Saunders guessed it could be Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson. Gilligan guessed it could be X Factor star Leona Lewis.

In the extra clues segment, Air Fryer said: “I’ll tell you what, that maths less had me going around in squares,” and, “I don’t know about you, but I’ve got the most rad date ever for the Proms.”

In the most recent episodes, Air Fryer has revealed that she once needed help “from a girl from Chigwell”, with one clue showing a telephone with an open book that read: “Missed calls message 1: Are you Paul? Message 2: Hi from Mike.”

“I’m going to pop it to you, this air fryer is a best-selling oven,” Air Fryer said. “Forget other brands ‘cos we’ve had a surge in popularity recently. But it’s funny because this technology’s been around for ages! I’m not talking hot air. Buy an air fryer today.”

She boasted: “Wow, my sun hasn’t stopped spinning since last week’s performance. The panel’s guesses are cold!”

Air Fryer apparently works “very well with icons and idols” and is a “clever device that learns from older models”.

“We win some, we lose some. But truth is...we have won a really big one! I’m baked!” she said. Too busy thinking about tonight’s performance.”

Air Fryer’s week five item clues included a makeup kit and a penguin snow globe. She sang “The Lonely Goatherd” from The Sound of Music.

This week, fans have taken to social media to guess that Air Fryer could be Wendi Peters.

One wrote: “Think this could be Wendi Peters. Thought it was Keala Settle until the ‘Sister Act’ clue... I’m sure she’s joining the cast of Sister Act in the West End. Hope I’m right, she’s an amazing actress and singer.”

A second added: “Wendi Peters, she was in Bake Off, she going into Sister Act, and in clues she had bling on her air fryer, Cilla in Coronation Street always wore sparkly outfits. Also, there was a star on the floor, she did stars in your eyes.”

Wendi is best known for her role as Cilla Battersby Brown in Corrie.

The speculation that Air Fryer is Peters has come after she sang Ava Max’s “Kings and Queens”, she talked about wearing “sparkles”, and her costume was seen appearing from a kitchen, possibly referencing her stint on The Great British Bake Off.

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturday nights.