The Masked Singer, ITV’s most surreal competition series, is in full flow.

Joel Dommett is hosting, with judges Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan doing their best detective work to guess which celebrities are behind the weird and wonderful outfits.

This year’s contestants are hoping to join the previous Masked Singer UK winners, which include Nicola Roberts, Joss Stone, Natalie Imbruglia and Charlie Simpson.

One of the hopefuls is in disguise as Cricket – here’s what we know about them so far…

In an ITV press pack released ahead of the series, Cricket said: “I like the fun content of The Masked Singer, I could be creative!”

In week one of the singing show, some of the judges weren’t convinced by Cricket’s act, as he walked on stage holding his back and walking slowly, indicating that he may be an older contestant.

Gilligan guessed that Cricket could be Jamaican musician and TV personality Levi Roots, while McCall thought that Cricket was pretending to be older, and guessed it might be Repair Shop presenter Jay Blades.

Ross thought that because a scoreboard in the pre-recorded segment showed the number 60, it could be indicating the celebrities’ age. Therefore, Ross guessed it was cricket player and former England captain David Gower, who is 66.

Cricket (ITV)

Charlie Simpson, who was a guest judge on the first episode of the new series after winning the competition last year, guessed it was English cricket player Stuart Broad because he is 6 ft 6 tall and a similar height to Cricket.

Last year, Charlie Simpson was crowned as the winner of The Masked Singer UK.

During his second performance on Saturday (13 January), Cricket performed their version of SNAP!’s 1992 song “Rhythm is a Dancer” to raucuous applause from the judges and crowd.

Mo Gilligan, Olly Murs (who was judging in Rita Ora’s absence), and Jonathan Ross all agreed that Cricket is musician and Fame Academy star Lemar.

Fans agreed, pointing out that not only did the vocals match up but the cricket background of Cricket’s video package could be hinting at Lemar Cricket Club in Frankfurt.

Davina McCall, however, warned her colleagues not to jump to conclusions, explaining The Masked Singer often pulls tricks on viewers.

Elsewhere in the earlier clues, Cricket appeared to put on a fake posh accent and kept using the word jolly.

“I’m sure that you can spot that I’m a top cricketer, the best in the village,” Cricket said.

Davina McCall on ‘The Masked Singer’ (ITV)

“Crikey I don’t want to sound all pompous, but my scores aren’t just all about cricket. On the contrary, after some ins and outs...I became a rather big hitter.”

He added: “It’s fantastic to be invited to play for you all this evening. I’m going to make it a jolly good knees up... I hope my performance was bowling you over, like when I got dizzy while perched on a sofa.”

After the previous week’s performance, he said he was feeling “feeling completely bowled over. If you ask me the entire panel are all out”.

Among the items offering extra hints were gold dust, 60 cricket numbers and a copy of The Cricket Gazette that said: “Best cricket pair of 2024.”

“I may be coming across all airs and graces, but one could say I have a bit of a reputation. I've always had potential. Different from the team pursuit,” Cricket said.

“I don't want to take you on a ride but competing you Knowles it allowed my talent to grow.... The competition has been rather thrilling. Hasn't it? Let's hope tonight's performance isn't a duck.”

“Last week was super fun,” he added. “The panel played a jolly good game with their guesses. But they are no masterminds.

“One has had a few marks on the board. And jolly good innings.... Whoops! I was in a league of my own. It was my calling. I went from playing the village green to playing arenas and winning awards.”

Cricket told the judges they “must be going around in circles guessing - it’s rather fun confusing you, I must confess.

“And tonight, a marvellous opportunity to have a jolly good bash.”

Cricket's week five item clues included a cricket ball smashing the screen, a microphone, and a note that read: “To Cricket Love from MB xx.”

The Masked Singer airs on ITV on Saturday nights, with the final expected to take place in February.