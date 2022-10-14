SNL: Who is hosting this week and what time is Saturday Night Live on?
Sketch show is returning this weekend with a first-time host
Saturday Night Live will welcome rapper Megan Thee Stallion as both its host and musical guest this weekend.
The “Body” artist is likely to perform tracks from her latest album Traumazine, which was released in August.
The Grammy winner made her SNL debut in 2020 performing “Savage Remix” and “Don’t Stop” with a special appearance from Young Thug.
She also recently teased her potential involvement in the final series of Stranger Things.
SNL tweeted a teaser clip ahead of Saturday’s (15 October) show featuring a Sarah Sherman – whom Megan informs her “whole WAP is out”.
The comedy sketch show made its season 48 premiere on 1 October on NBC and welcomed actor Miles Teller as the emcee and Kendrick Lamar as the musical guest.
Last week, Irish actor Brendan Gleeson took the reigns with Willow Smith as the evening’s musical guest.
SNL’s new season follows a recent cast shakeup, with the exit of Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, and Kate McKinnon at the end of its season 47 finale and the departure of Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and Aristotle Athari earlier this month.
On 19 September, Chris Redd also announced his farewell.
Emmys host Kenan Thompson will be returning for the upcoming season alongside stars Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, James Austin, Punkie Johnson, Bowen Yang, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, and Cecily Strong.
Saturday Night Live will air on NBC and stream on Peacock at 11:30pm ET and 8:30pm PT on 8 October.
