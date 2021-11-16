The line-up for this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has been set by producers.

While nobody has been announced yet, new reports from The Sun have appeared to reveal which famous faces will be taking part.

The hit ITV reality show relocated from the Australian jungle to Wales for its most recent series, as a result of the pandemic, and will do so again for the 2021 edition.

The celebrities who do take part will be arriving at the show’s Gwrych Castle campsite ahead of the expected launch date of mid-November.

Meet the rumoured cast of I’m a Celebrity 2021 below...

Frankie Bridge

Frankie Bridge is said to have signed a ‘bumper deal’ (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Frankie Bridge, 32, is a pop star best known for her time in The Saturdays. According to The Sun, Bridge has signed a “bumper deal” to appear on the series, five years after her husband, footballer Wayne Bridge, joined the show.

Kadeena Cox

Kadeena Cox is one impressive athlete (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Athlete Kadeena Cox, 30, is also among the reported I’m a Celebrity 2021 line-up. Cox, who competes in cycling and track and field, initially took part as an able-bodied athlete, before being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014. She then went on to compete as a Paralympic athlete, winning multiple gold medals in the 2016 Rio games.

David Ginola

French footballer David Ginola is said to be taking part on ‘I’m a Celebrity' (Getty Images)

David Ginola is the latest former footballer to reportedly appear on the ITV series. Ginola, 54, most famously played for Paris Saint-Germain in his youth, before moving to the Premier League in 1995. He now works as a football pundit and has occasionally dabbled in acting.

Simon Gregson

Simon Gregson may finally be taking part (Getty Images)

The first of a number of soap stars on this list, Simon Gregson has starred as Steve McDonald on Coronation Street for 32 years, but will reportedly be taking a brief break in order to compete at Gwrych Castle. According to reports by The Sun, he’s turned the show down before, but will be competing this year now his children are older and the show is only taking part in Wales.

Matty Lee

Matty Lee struck gold in Tokyo... will he do the same in Gwrych Castle? (Getty Images)

Olympic diver Matty Lee has also reportedly signed up to appear on I’m a Celebrity off the back of his success at Tokyo 2020. Lee, 23, competed alongside Tom Daley in the pairs synchronised dive, securing a gold medal for Team GB.

DJ Locksmith

Locksmith is a member of drum and bass group Rudimental (Getty Images)

A member of the Mercury Prize-nominated drum and bass band Rudimental, Leon “Locksmith” Rolle has faced his fair share of tough conditions on TV, having previously appeared on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Richard Madeley

Richard Madeley has all but confirmed an appearance (Getty Images)

Last month, regular Good Morning Britain co-host Richard Madeley seemed to confirm he will appear on I’m a Celebrity 2021 following reports he had signed a contract worth £200,000.

Fans theorised that hosts Ant and Dec teased his appearance during a video in which they were shown photos of those taking part in this year’s series. When asked who the most likely was to get voted by the public to do all the Bushtucker Trials, they both immediately pointed at one photo, with many believing it to have been Madeley’s.

Naughty Boy

Rapper Naughty Boy was forced to pull out of last year’s series (Getty Images)

The most recent celebrity to have been “revealed” by reports is Naughty Boy. The rapper – whose real name is Shahid Khan – was forced to pull out of last year’s series at the last moment due to a family illness. He was replaced by eventual runner-up Jordan North.

Danny Miller

Danny Miller is best known for appearing on Emmerdale (Getty Images)

Danny Miller, 30, is best known for playing Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale, having appeared on the soap from 2008 to 2012 and later returning in 2014. He’s long appeared on I’m a Celebrity rumour lists, but this is the first year he’ll (allegedly) actually be appearing on the show.

Louise Minchin

Louise Minchin recently left BBC Breakfast (Getty Images)

Having recently left her role hosting BBC Breakfast after 20 years, Louise Minchin is seemingly ready to face a new challenge in the I’m a Celebrity castle. The Sun reports that ITV bosses reached out to the 53-year-old as soon as they learnt that she was departing her BBC job.

Arlene Philips

Arlene Phillips could be about to become the oldest contestant yet (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips has been a rumoured contestant for several months now. Should Phillips sign up for the show, the 78-year-old will become its oldest contestant to date.

Snoochie Shy

Snoochie Shy is said to be joining the castle (Getty Images)

Snoochie Shy – real name Cheyenne Davide – is a BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ. The 29-year-old also works as a model, actor and influencer and is married to “Man’s Not Hot” rapper Michael Dapaah AKA Big Shaq.

Adam Woodyatt

Adam Woodyatt could be swapping Albert Square for the Welsh castle (Getty Images)

According to The Mirror, EastEnders’ Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt could be this year’s top signing. If that’s the case, bosses will be hoping he remains on the show longer than their previous two most expensive contestants, Noel Edmonds and Caitlyn Jenner.

There is no current launch date for I’m a Celebrity 2021, but going by previous year’s series, it’s expected to begin on Sunday 14 November.