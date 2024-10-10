Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The View’s Whoopi Goldberg has clapped back at Donald Trump after he singled her out, calling her “filthy, dirty, disgusting” during his latest Pennsylvania rally.

On Thursday’s (October 10) episode of the ABC talk show, Goldberg, 68, and her co-hosts expertly fired back at the former president’s verbal attack.

“So we walked out to ‘Dirty’ by Christina Aguilera because it’s one of the words that you-know-who used when he was talking about me in particular,” Goldberg told the studio audience at the top of the hour.

“But he was talking about us at his rallies. And he spent two separate rallies ranting about Tuesday’s interview with Vice President Kamala Harris,” she added before showing a clip from Trump’s recent rally, in which he called the hosts “dumb” and claimed that Goldberg once fawned over him before he got into politics.

“Politics can do strange things to demented people,” he told the rallygoers. “Now, I’ve hired Whoopi to work for me as a comedian, before this stuff – a long time ago – and I went, and I’m not particularly shy about what I hear; her mouth was so foul, she was so filthy, dirty, disgusting, half the place left. I said I’d never hire her again.”

“I was filthy, and stand on that fact,” Goldberg said proudly to audience applause.

“I have always been filthy, and you knew that when you hired me,” she retorted. “I headlined, babe, at your casino, which I might’ve continued to play had you not run it into the ground. How dumb are you? You hired me four times.

“You hired me four times, and you didn’t know what you were getting?” she added. “How dumb are you?”

Host Sunny Hostin jumped in to add a “personal legal note.”

open image in gallery Whoopi Goldberg fires back at Donald Trump’s recent verbal attack ( ABC / Getty Images )

Speaking directly to Trump, she thanked him for “telling so many lies, and committing so many alleged crimes and providing us with material on a daily basis, you help us do our jobs and I’m so appreciative.”

“Because of people like you, a former prosecutor and legal expert can become a fixture on a show like this, and again I’m so grateful. I admit, I may have not spent as much time in a courtroom as you have,” she quipped, alluding to his string of lawsuits and legal troubles over the years.

“I was also recognized with a special achievement by the Department of Justice. You remember the Department of Justice right? It’s the agency that’s been pursuing you for decades. And like Madam Vice President Kamala Harris, I have had a history of prosecuting sex offenders, so thank you for keeping people like us in business,” she said.

“And as for dumb questions, you’re always welcome to come here and answer some, if sitting so close to a prosecutor won’t make you nervous. I’ll even give you a free View mug, not to be confused though with a mugshot.”