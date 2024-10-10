Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Donald Trump called Whoopi Goldberg a “demented and “disgusting” person during his rally speech in Reading, Pennsylvania on Wednesday evening, days after Goldberg co-hosted Vice President Kamala Harris on The View.

In typical Trump fashion, the former president used time during his rally to attack Harris and other opponents, this time focusing on those who recently hosted the vice president on their talk or radio shows.

Trump told rallygoers in the key swing state that Harris’s interview with The View on Tuesday was “stupid” and featured “really dumb people” – but went one step further to bash Goldberg, a longtime co-host and outspoken Trump critic.

Trump hosted a rally in Pennsylvania on Wednesday – a key swing state that will likely determine the outcome of the election ( AP )

“I did a walk-on for Whoopi Goldberg now she says ‘I refuse to mention his name,’” Trump said referencing the cameo he did in Goldberg’s 1996 spots comedy film, Eddie.

“You know what, politics can do strange things to demented people,” he added.

The former president claimed at the time Goldberg told him he was “so great” and begged him to be part of the movie. He claims she told him “If you ever ran for president, you’d win.”

More recently, Goldberg has used words like “moron,” “unhinged” and “dictator” to describe Trump. She notoriously vowed to never say Trump’s name aloud and often refers to him as “you-know-who.”

Trump told his audience that he once hired Goldberg to perform comedy but she was “filthy, dirty, disgusting” and used vulgar language that caused people to leave the room.

“What a loser she is,” Trump told rallygoers.

The former president also launched attacks at radio host Howard Stern for hosting Harris on his show. He claimed Stern is a “weak guy” for asking soft-ball questions to the vice president.

“I used to think he was good then I dropped him, I dropped him like a dog,” Trump said.It is a common tactic for Trump to insult those who have publicly opposed or ridiculed him during his lengthy rally speeches.

At Wednesday’s rally alone Trump bashed Goldberg, Stern, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Utah Senator Mitt Romney, former president Jimmy Carter, Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, President Joe Biden and prosecutor Jack Smith.

He also spent a considerable amount of time criticizing Harris. He called the vice president “stupid” and claimed she is “a dumb person” – an insult he has logged before at other rallies.

After making multiple degrading comments about Goldberg, Warren and Harris, the former president told rally attendees that a staffer asked him to stop calling the vice president “dumb” because it would hurt his reputation with woman voters.

But Trump said he believes women “like me anyway” and any claims that his language impacts how woman voters view him is “bulls***.”

“They make it up,” Trump said.