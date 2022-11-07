Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

‘I’m done with Twitter’: Whoopi Goldberg quits ‘messy’ platform over Elon Musk takeover

‘Some speech is not OK free speech,’ talk show host argued

Tom Murray
Monday 07 November 2022 21:08
Comments
Trevor Noah tells Elon Musk how to make money from Twitter

Whoopi Goldberg has become the latest celebrity to abandon Twitter after Elon Musk’s takeover.

Musk’s tenure of the social media platform has been mired in controversy as the billionaire Tesla founder announced the introduction of an $8 monthly fee for those who wanted a “blue tick” verification badge.

On Monday’s (7 November) episode of her show The View, Goldberg said Twitter had become a “mess” since Musk took the helm.

“It’s been a little over a week since Elon Musk took over Twitter and this place is a mess,” she said.

“I’m getting off today because I just feel like it’s so messy, and I’m tired of now having certain kinds of attitudes blocked now getting back on. So I’m gonna get out, and if it settles down enough and I feel more comfortable maybe I’ll come back. But as of tonight, I’m done with Twitter.”

Recommended

“People keep saying it’s free speech, but all speech is not free speech,” Goldberg added.

“Some speech is not OK free speech. So everybody has to agree on that, but if people keep saying ‘You hurt my free speech’ it’s going to be a problem. You know what? This is our problem. But it ain’t my problem today because I’m out.”

The outspoken talk show host cited Musk’s firing and reported rehiring of Twitter staff and the barring of comedian Kathy Griffin’s account as other reasons behind her decision to quit the platform.

Griffin was kicked off the social media site for using her profile to impersonate Musk. She has since returned via her dead mother’s account.

Recommended

Goldberg joins celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, who yesterday announced she was deactivating her account as the platform had become “a cesspool of hate and bigotry”.

Brian Koppelman, Shonda Rhimes, Sara Bareilles, Toni Braxton, and more have all announced their departure from Twitter in recent days.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in