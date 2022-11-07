Elon Musk rejects billionaire Mark Cuban’s advice on Twitter subscription plan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Elon Musk has rejected a suggestion from fellow billionaire Mark Cuban to offer free Twitter subscriptions to some users.

Mr Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks NBA team, ventured that an $8 verification fee could be waived for the “most accurate” users of a new Notes feature, that allows people to flag and respond to inaccurate posts on the platform.

“You might consider proactively offering your $8 verification program for free to those you deem the most accurate Notes contributors. Won’t be easy to confirm accuracy. But if AI can try to model out bias, maybe it can model in accuracy?”

Mr Musk knocked back the idea outright, replying: “$8 for all.”

“Your business. Your decision,” Mr Cuban responded.

Mr Cuban has been an enthusiastic supporter of Musk’s $44bn acquisition of Twitter.

Amid widespread criticism that the Tesla CEO had “grossly overpaid” for the platform, the Shark Tank venture capitalist investor predicted Mr Musk would eventually “make a killing” from the deal.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been an enthustastic backer of Musk’s Twitter acquisition (Getty Images)

In a separate post, Mr Cuban wrote: “(Musk) is a ready, fire, aim entrepreneur who will truly enjoy f***ing with everyone who has an expectation of him.”

Mr Musk has forged ahead with plans to charge $8 for verified accounts since completing the takeover late last month, despite major pushback from many high-profile Twitter users.

The Twitter Blue subscription service would provide paid users with a blue tick mark, longer videos and fewer adverts.

Amid criticisms it could be used to sew misinformation during the midterm elections, Twitter is reportedly delaying the launch of the service until after Tuesday’s vote.

On Monday, Mr Musk urged “independent-minded” voters among his 114 million followers to vote Republican to “curb the excesses of both parties”.