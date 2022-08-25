Jump to content
Stranger Things: Noah Schnapp was asked to fake one thing to maintain Will’s ‘innocence’

Actor recalls producer asking him to appear more like Will in season one

Annabel Nugent
Thursday 25 August 2022 18:47
Comments
Stranger Things 4: trailer

Noah Schnapp has said that he was asked to fake one thing in his Stranger Things performance in order to maintain his character’s “innocence”.

Schnapp has played Will Byers alongside Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven and Sadie Sink’s Max in Netflix’s hit sci-fi series since he was 10 years old, The show returned for its fourth season earlier this year.

During a recent interview, the 17-year-old said that the directors were “just not loving” their child actors going through puberty.

“It was the peak time of change, and puberty and growing up and everything was changing with all of us, and the directors were just not loving it,” he told Flaunt.

In the years since the show began, the actors have aged past their characters. While the group is meant to be around 14 years old in the latest series, the stars mostly range between 17 and 20 in real life.

Schnapp recalled a producer of an earlier season asking him to raise the pitch of his voice and “slouch a little bit” in order to maintain the “season one innocence” of his character.

“That was like, ‘I don’t know what to tell you. My voice is dropping. I don’t sound young anymore,’” said the actor.

Earlier this month, Schnapp said his summer job as a lifeguard has helped keep him “grounded”.

