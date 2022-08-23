Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp takes summer job as lifeguard: ‘It’s kind of kept me grounded’
Actor and recent high school gradaute described it as a ‘just for fun thing’
Noah Schnapp has said he has taken a summer job as a lifeguard to keep himself “grounded”.
The Stranger Things star said that while he doesn’t need the gig for financial reasons, it has allowed him to feel like a normal teenager.
“It’s kind of a ‘just for fun thing,’” 17-year-old Schnapp told Flaunt in a recent interview.
“I’ve kind of grown up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of Stranger Things, so it’s kind of kept me grounded.”
After recently graduating from high school, Schnapp, who stars as Will Byer in the hit Netflix sci-fi series, posted a TikTok video informing fans that he will next be attending the University of Pennsylvania.
“I was thinking of going for acting,” he said, before adding: “Acting was just kind of repetitive, and I wanted to try something new.” Schnapp has instead joined the university’s business program.
“Millie [Bobby Brown] is doing the same thing with her schooling – she’s kind of learning about other things,” he explained.
Co-star Brown, who plays Eleven in the show, recently enrolled in an online Purdue University course in human services to learn “how to help young people”.
Schnapp said: “I thought it would make more sense to do something different. And business was a pretty clear next thing for me.”
After airing its latest season in July, Stranger Things accounts for 18 billion minutes of streaming.
Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies