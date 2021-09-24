Willie Garson’s cause of death has been confirmed as pancreatic cancer.

The death of the actor, best known for his portrayal of Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, was announced on Tuesday (21 September) by his family.

While Garson was known to have been diagnosed with cancer, no cause of death was given at the time.

However, in his obituary published in The New York Times (23 September), the illness was cited as his cause of death. It also stated that Garson died at his home in Los Angeles.

His family asked that donations be made to the Alliance for Children’s Rights instead of flowers.

Tributes were paid to Garson, who had recently been filming the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, by his former co-stars Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall, the latter of whom is not appearing in the new series.

However, Sarah Jessica Parker wrote online that she was “not ready” to share her own tribute yet.

After Mr Big actor Chris Noth shared a photo of Parker and Garson to Instagram, she commented: “Thank you dearest Chris. I’m not ready yet. Xxx.”

Garson’s character of Stanford was best friends with Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw. The two actors had been friends prior to starring together on the HBO drama.