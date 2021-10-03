Willie Garson’s son shares throwback video of late Sex and the City star dancing

Willie Garson’s son has shared a video of the late actor dancing with him at an event.

The actor, who was best known for playing Stanford Blatch inSex and the City, died of pancreatic cancer last month, aged 57.

Posting on his Instagram page on Friday (1 October), Nathen Garson shared the clip of him and his father dancing together, with the caption: “Missing you papa. Love you to the moon and back x1,000,000,000.”

He added: “I’m sure your dancing and listening to the music you love on your adventure. Have a blast.”

Garson was a single parent, and adopted 20-year-old Nathen when he was seven.

After Garson’s death, tributes flooded in for the beloved actor. Garson’s Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker said she was “not ready” to mourn him.

Parker and Garson played best friends on the hit HBO drama, which ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2004.

The pair had been friends for 10 years before starring in the show together and talked “almost every day”.

Aside from Sex and the City, Garson was known for his role as conman Mozzie in the freshman series White Collar.

Garson will appear posthumously in the Sex and the City reunion series, And Just Like That.