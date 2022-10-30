Jump to content

The Witcher fans threaten to ‘boycott’ Netflix series after shock casting change announcement

Henry Cavill is stepping down as Geralt of Rivia

Louis Chilton
Sunday 30 October 2022 08:45
Netflix shares new look at The Witcher season 2

The Witcher fans were rocked yesterday by the news that series lead Henry Cavill will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth for season four.

Cavill will continue to play Geralt of Rivia in the hit fantasy series’ forthcoming third season, before handing over the reigns to the Hunger Games star.

Netflix announced the news on Saturday (29 October), issuing statements from both Cavill and Hemsworth.

However, the casting change has been recieved badly by many of the show’s fans, who voiced their opinion on social media. Some viewers even threatened to boycott The Witcher as a result.

“Boycott The Witcher comeone [sic] bring Henry back,” one person wrote.

“The f***!!! DON’T REPLACE HENRY CAVILL! HE IS GERALT! HE KNOWS HIS CHARACTER MORE THAN ANYONE ELSE!” wrote another.

“DON,T REPLACE HIIM WITH LIAM HEMSWORTH. THIS IS RIDICULOUS! I will so boycott The Witcher if they really replace him. How can you replace him?”

“Alright we boycott The Witcher,” someone else wrote. “Actually so livid.”

“BOYCOTT THE WITCHER,” another person commented.

“No offense to Liam Hemsworth but I gotta agree not sure I have any interest in a Witcher Series without Henry Cavill,” one fan wrote. “He was perfect in the role. Huge bummer he’s leaving.”

Comedian Frankie Boyle, meanwhile, quipped: “I don’t know that I can handle Witcher going from being s*** in a good way to s*** in a s*** way.”

When the news was announced, Cavill issued a statement to fans reacting to his impending departure.

Henry Cavill in ‘The Witcher’

(Netflix)

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season four,” he wrote.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find,” he added.

Seasons one and two of The Witcher can be streamed on Netflix now.

