Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

WWETough Enough winner Sara Lee has died suddenly, aged 30.

No cause of death has been announced. Lee, who won a WWE contract for one year after winning the wrestling reality series in 2015, recently said she had been ill with a sinus infection.

However, she said earlier this week she had recovered enough to work out.

On Thursday (6 October), Lee’s mother, Terry, wrote on social media: “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus.

“We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”

Lee filmed Tough Enough in 2015, but the series was broadcast the following year.

Fellow wrestler Bull James revealed he had set up a GoFundMe page for Lee’s family, writing: “We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee.

“As her loving husband, Cory [James Weston[, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it.

Sara Lee, the winner of ‘WWE Tough Enough’, has died, aged 30 (Instagram)

Lee’s husband Cory is also a wrestler, who played under the alias Wesley Blake. The couple had two children in 2017.