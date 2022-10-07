Brian Cox took aim at Liz Truss last night, 6 October, amid what he called an “absolute fiasco” of a Conservative Party conference.

The actor, best known for playing media mogul Logan Roy on the HBO series Succession, appeared on a Question Time panel alongside guests such as Piers Morgan and Nadhim Zahawi following the conference which was marred by Tory party infighting over the tumultuous mini-budget.

“I just do not think she’s the right person for the job. And I also don’t trust her.... So, I ain’t a fan,” Mr Cox said.

