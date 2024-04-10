For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kevin Costner has revealed that he hopes to return to Yellowstone, despite dramatically quitting the show last year.

Last May it was reported that the Paramount series from showrunner Taylor Sheridan about a Montana landowner named John Dutton (Costner) and his warring family would be coming to an end with its fifth and final season.

The first half of that season aired between November 2022 and January 2023, with the concluding episodes set to arrive this November.

However, Costner, 69, recently told Entertainment Tonight that he hasn’t ruled out returning to the show.

“I’d like to be able to do it but we haven’t been able to,” Costner said.

“I thought I was going to make seven [seasons] but right now we’re at five. So how it works out – I hope it does – but they’ve got a lot of different shows going on. Maybe it will. Maybe this will circle back to me. If it does and I feel really comfortable with [it], I’d love to do it.”

Kevin Costner as John Dutton in ‘Yellowstone’ ( Paramount Network )

The Waterworld star added that he’s already given some thought to how John Dutton’s story might end.

“Well, you know, he needs to be proactive in what happens and I've kind of had my own fantasy how it might be," Costner said, "but that's Taylor's thing. I said as much to him a while back. I had thoughts how it could happen, but we just have to see.”

Last November, Costner addressed his suprise exit from Yellowstone while giving testimony at his divorce case.

The actor is reported to have said the situation was “complicated”, and that he “did negotiate” to return for several more seasons.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

However, according to reporters present at the trial, Costner said: “There were issues about creative. I tried to break the logjam. They walked away.” He is believed to have said he will “probably go to court” over the matter.

Costner’s scheduling conflicts are believed to have been caused by his decision to prioritise his passion project Horizon: An American Saga, which had been 35 years in the making.

Described as a “two-part event”, the film is set to premiere at Cannes in May, before being released in two chapters on 28 June and 16 August.

Sheridan previously said: “My last conversation with Kevin was that he had this passion project he wanted to direct. He and the network were arguing about when he could be done with Yellowstone. I said, ‘We can certainly work a schedule toward [his preferred exit date],’ which we did.”