You fans are in a state of shock thanks to a surprise reveal at the end of a new Netflix trailer.

On Wednesday (15 February), the streaming service dropped a new trailer teasing season four’s conclusion in March.

Part one was released on Netflix earlier this month, and the final batch of episodes will arrive in a matter of weeks.

The trailer shows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) as he gets to grips with the characters he met in part one after moving to London.

However, the end of the trailer features a surprising reveal.

Joe is shown walking into a room to find his wife, Love Quinn, who seemingly died at the end of season three, sat in a chair, reading a book written by season four character Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers).

“Hi Joe,” she says as Joe looks on, visibly confused.

It’s unknown in what capacity Victoria Pedretti is returning as Love, but her name is not listed as part of the main cast credits for the forthcoming episodes.

Her presence in the trailer has surprised a lot of fans, with one writing: “WTH WHAT IS LOVE DOING HERE AAAAAAAHHHH.”

Victoria Pedretti is returning as Love Quinn in ‘You’ season four, part two (Netflix)

“OMG Love Is Still Alive, WTF,” another fan exclaimed.

Meanwhile, one person wrote: “That scene of Love at the end made me gasp, I can’t wait to see Joe and Love face off!”

You’s fourth season concludes on 9 March. Find The Independent’s review of part one here.