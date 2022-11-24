You: Release dates for season 4 part 1 and 2 have been announced – and it’s sooner than you think
Penn Badgley returns – this time as Professor Jonathan Moore
The release date of <em>You</em> season four has been announced.
The Netflix hit series stars Gossip Girl actor Penn Badgley as silky-voiced stalker Joe Goldberg.
You’s first season aired in September 2018. A second series followed in 2019, with a third airing in October 2021.
The much-anticipated fourth season will be released in two parts. The first part will be available to stream on Netflix on 9 February 2023 and part two will be released a month later on 9 March.
The third series left off with Badgley’s character Joe in Paris, with a new alias: Professor Jonathan Moore. It has since been confirmed, however, that the events of the next series will unfold in a different city: London.
On 1 April, the official account for You shared a photo from the set, accompanied by the caption: “Joe’s back for a bloody good time. If his book choice tells us anything… Our boy may not be in Paris anymore.”
All of the novels pictured in the photo are set in London.
Showrunner Sera Gamble confirmed the news with the same photos on Instagram with London tagged as the location.
Badgley will be joined by Tati Gabrielle who will reprise her role as Marianne, the librarian he stalked to Paris at the end of the third season.
Fresh Meat star Charlotte Ritchie will be playing the season’s “female lead”, according to Deadline.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies