Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘Unfortunately, it’s done’: Zoe Kravitz reveals that Big Little Lies won’t return for season three

Multi-award-winning HBO drama series will not resume filming, according to show star

Nicole Vassell
Wednesday 16 November 2022 09:21
Comments
Big Little Lies season 2 trailer

Zoe Kravitz has told fans to give up hope for a third season of Big Little Lies, as she claims it won’t return following the death of director Jean-Marc Vallée.

Based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, the ensemble drama revolved around a group of parents at a preparatory school who become involved in a murder investigation.

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern also featured in the show’s premiere season, with Meryl Streep joining the cast for season two.

As well as directing the 2013 Oscar-winning film Dallas Buyers Club, Vallée was known for spearheading the first season of Big Little Lies. However, Vallée passed away on Christmas Day last year due to “a fatal cardiac arrhythmia secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis”. He was 58 years old.

Kravitz, who played yoga teacher and mother-of-one Bonnie Carlson in the drama, featured in a TikTok video for GQ posted on Tuesday (15 November) and answered a fan-submitted question about when the programme would be returning.

Recommended

“I don’t think it is,” she began her response.

“We talked about doing a season three a lot and, unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year, which is heartbreaking, and I just can't imagine going on without him.”

She continued: “He really was the visionary for that show. So, unfortunately, it's done.”

The show received particular acclaim for its first season, having won eight Emmy awards with individual wins for Kidman, Dern and Alexander Skarsgård.

Recommended

Elsewhere in her recent conversations with GQ, Kravitz defended “nepotism babies” – people in the entertainment industry with family connections that helped them to get their foot in the door.

As the daughter of actor Lisa Bonet and musician Lenny Kravitz, she told the publication that “it’s completely normal for people to be in the family business”.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in