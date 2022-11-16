Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Zoe Kravitz has told fans to give up hope for a third season of Big Little Lies, as she claims it won’t return following the death of director Jean-Marc Vallée.

Based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, the ensemble drama revolved around a group of parents at a preparatory school who become involved in a murder investigation.

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Laura Dern also featured in the show’s premiere season, with Meryl Streep joining the cast for season two.

As well as directing the 2013 Oscar-winning film Dallas Buyers Club, Vallée was known for spearheading the first season of Big Little Lies. However, Vallée passed away on Christmas Day last year due to “a fatal cardiac arrhythmia secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis”. He was 58 years old.

Kravitz, who played yoga teacher and mother-of-one Bonnie Carlson in the drama, featured in a TikTok video for GQ posted on Tuesday (15 November) and answered a fan-submitted question about when the programme would be returning.

“I don’t think it is,” she began her response.

“We talked about doing a season three a lot and, unfortunately, Jean-Marc Vallée, our incredible director, passed away this last year, which is heartbreaking, and I just can't imagine going on without him.”

She continued: “He really was the visionary for that show. So, unfortunately, it's done.”

The show received particular acclaim for its first season, having won eight Emmy awards with individual wins for Kidman, Dern and Alexander Skarsgård.

Elsewhere in her recent conversations with GQ, Kravitz defended “nepotism babies” – people in the entertainment industry with family connections that helped them to get their foot in the door.

As the daughter of actor Lisa Bonet and musician Lenny Kravitz, she told the publication that “it’s completely normal for people to be in the family business”.