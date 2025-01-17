Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When a new show promises to give viewers “unprecedented access” into the life of beloved influencer Molly-Mae Hague, you have to wonder what else there is to see. This is a woman who over Christmas uploaded a 36-minute video (a sixth instalment of extended coverage over the month of December) that featured Hague herself using an electric toothpick, her sister opening a present in sedate real time and one of multiple bedtime confessionals in which the star discusses the family sleeping arrangements. Pray do tell, Prime Video’s Molly-Mae: Behind It All, what is behind it all?

Perhaps there is more to discover. Hague – so relatable for her ordinary-ish life and hilarious bluntness – is surprisingly conservative once you get to know her as many of us have, a judiciousness evidenced by her new buttoned-up fashion brand, Maebe, the one she’s in part using the docuseries to promote. Rarely does Hague go into the darker aspects of her private life or offer deeper reflections on why she is how she is. What you see is what you get. Famously the most personal revelation she’s shared, in her 2022 memoir, Becoming Molly-Mae, was that her mother struggled with alcohol use. “Which sort of explains why I am the way I am with alcohol – I pretty much avoid it,” she wrote. “I associate these difficult times after my parents’ divorce with alcohol being involved and my mum drinking too much – understandably, because her marriage had broken down.”

But let’s not beat around the bush: audiences will watch this docuseries expecting revelations about Hague’s breakup with Tommy Fury, the father of her almost two-year-old girl Bambi. The Love Island couple were so recently the king and queen of British reality TV; from that first meeting in a hot tub, they stepped into their shared role as Gen Z Posh and Becks. Until this point, she’s said almost nothing about it, leaving people to speculate that he cheated on her.

Interestingly, with Behind It All, Hague has clearly made the decision to give the people a little of what they want; she does discuss the split, which happened shortly prior to filming. For anyone wondering how much authority over this series the influencer had, I would suggest: total control. (At a press Q&A to promote the show this week she implied as much.) Whether it’s in the sit-down interviews or documentary-style footage, Hague presents in the series as extremely headstrong and professional, completely together. She’s calmly co-parenting from the off, directing photoshoots for Maebe, and keeping as busy as possible to distract herself. Even watching romantic footage of her and Fury on Love Island doesn’t make her flinch.

But any careful blankness she exhibits early on around the subject of her ex dissipates; increasingly, it seems likely that she is going through the classic shock and denial stages post-breakup. “I don’t think I’ve been honest with anyone because actually I’ve been holding onto the hope that as soulmates we will always come back together,” she says in one talking head interview. Later, she admits, “How it’s looking now is that maybe we’re just done.”

By the time everyone watches this, one-half of the drama has been shared. A timely 48 hours before this series dropped, Men’s Health published an emotional YouTube interview with Fury. In it, he details his alcoholism, which began after he underwent reconstructive surgery on his hand in January 2024 and he was unable to train. The reason they broke up, he says, is because his drinking stopped him from being a good partner.

The series confirms as much. Alcohol, as any fan will know, is a traumatic touchstone for Hague. We get more of that context here, as she cries talking about the time she begged Fury not to drink at her sister’s wedding. Her tears are powerful but the crux of their breakup is later incisively contained in a quiet moment of reflection: “That was a hard thing about being in a relationship in the public eye: really you only have control over yourself but actually there’s two of you. I couldn’t control what Tommy was doing or decisions he decided to make.” The half of the couple that has always elevated Molly-Mae the brand is Molly-Mae herself.

Just like Hague, the series is polished and clean. It’s more comparable to American documentaries on Lady Gaga or Taylor Swift, say, than the playful, rough-and-ready British reality shows on the likes of Katie Price or Gemma Collins. Behind It All goes some way to deliver its promise of revealing the intimate life behind the persona – but it could’ve gone further. There are another three episodes to follow in the spring, but you get the sense that they’ve got all the breakup stuff out of the way first.

For the British public who don’t have the stamina or wherewithal to watch Hague’s soothing and mundane vlogs, Behind It All gives an insightful snapshot of her life right now. They’ll also be reminded of why she’s famous: she’s silly and funny, a strong boss for her employees, a caring family member, and an even better mother to Bambi. Mostly what has been achieved here is another cultural moment in which we can all unanimously say: we love Molly-Mae.