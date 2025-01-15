Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tommy Fury has revealed the real reason behind his split with entrepreneur Molly-Mae Hague.

The couple, who met on the fifth and highest-rated series of Love Island in 2018, announced they had broken up after more than five years together in August 2024.

After welcoming their daughter Bambi later in January 2023, they announced their engagement in August of the same year. However they parted ways a year later following what Fury called the “worst months of my life”.

Fury has now candidly addressed the real reasons behind the breakup, amid rumours of infidelity.

“All I’ve been seeing for the past six months is ‘Cheater!’, ‘He slept with me!’, ‘He slept with this girl, he slept with that girl!’ Complete and utter b******s,” the 25-year-old told Mens Health.

“We broke up because I had a problem with alcohol and I couldn’t be the partner that I wanted to be anymore. It kills me to say it, but I couldn’t. I loved a pint of beer, loved to drink.”

He added: “People go through different things in life. I’m 25 years old. I went through a lot and my breakup was in front of the whole world. It was talked about on Good MorningBritain and I’ve received so much hate for it.

“The most upsetting thing is that not once did anyone say, ‘Oh, he might be going through something a bit more serious. He might be in a bad spot.’ Not one person said that.”

open image in gallery Fury has admitted he has had a problem with alcohol ( PA )

Directly addressing speculation he had cheated on the influencer, Fury hit out: “Cheating was never a thing. You can ask Molly this yourself. It was the drink, and the drink is not a good thing.

“You need to get a grip of it. If you’re in the same spot as me, where you just think that it’s going to cure all your problems, it doesn’t. You wake up even worse and you want to drink more to try and feel happy again. That’s the cycle of it.”

He said he has since managed to get help for his challenges with alcohol.

open image in gallery Couple split last year amid cheating rumours ( Getty Images )

“I’ve got myself out of that now, but I just wish people would’ve taken some time out, rather than giving me so much shit every day, to think maybe there was more going on. Not once did anyone ask how I was. I checked my inbox.

“Millions of messages in there, all negative: ‘Do this...’ or ‘Do that...’ to yourself, but not once did anyone take any time out to try and help me.”

He explained: “I’m not looking for sympathy. Whether I do the right thing or do the wrong thing, people are still going to hate me. As long as my family loves me. I just want to do my fights, earn my money, and look after my daughter.”