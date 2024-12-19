Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Molly-Mae Hague has admitted that her split from Tommy Fury resulted in some of the worst months of her life.

The influencer, 25, bares all about her breakup from the boxer, also 25, in her forthcoming documentary, Molly-Mae: Behind It All. The film charts her rise to fame, becoming a parent, the breakdown of her relationship and launching her clothing line in the process.

Hague and Fury met on Love Island in 2019 and the couple welcomed their daughter Bambi in 2023. They announced their engagement in July of that year, but in August 2024, Hague confirmed that they had parted ways after more than five years together.

In a dramatic trailer released on Wednesday (18 December), Hague breaks down in tears as she describes the beginning of her relationship with Fury, saying that they were “utterly obsessed with one another” as a clip plays of a topless Fury picking her up in a past video.

She continued: “All I ever wanted was to get married, and suddenly overnight every part of my life changed”.

“The last couple months have been the worst months of my life,” says her voiceover.

Another moment sees Hague driving her Range Rover while on the phone to someone who is presumably Fury, saying, “I’m not having this conversation with you”, before hanging up the phone.

She then tells her mother in another scene: “I am very angry, and I am very hurt. Sometimes it just really hits you that I’m in this alone now.”

open image in gallery Molly-Mae in her documentary ‘Behind It All’ ( Prime Video UK )

Later in the trailer, Hague is seen on FaceTime to Fury, as she says in a voiceover: “I don’t know what the future holds” and admitted the documentary was a chance to “say how I really feel”.

Her daughter Bambi then says the word “Daddy”, and the camera pans to Hague who looks upset.

In an interview with British Vogue published after the breakup, Hague reflected on the split, recalling how “people were saying ‘it’s Princess Diana and Charles’”.

“It was a bit of a shock,” Hague told the fashion magazine, adding: “I didn’t want what happened to happen”.

open image in gallery Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae pictured in 2020 ( Getty Images )

“I wanted to get married next September and it’s very hard when it’s kind of taken away,” she continued. “But I will always have a lot of love and respect for him”.

Fury has strenuously denied speculation that their relationship broke down over rumoured infidelity on his part, describing those claims as “completely false”.

Addressing the rumours, Hague stressed that “no one will ever really know what went down apart from Tommy and I, and that’s how we’d like to keep it, for Bambi’s sake”.

open image in gallery Molly-Mae admitted her life ‘changed overnight’ after Tommy Fury split ( Amazon Prime Video UK )

She admitted that she believes Fury “will talk about things eventually”, adding: “I do think that when he’s ready, like, maybe more will be said. But I think that’s for him to do on his terms.”

Speaking to MailOnline last month, Fury admitted that he still loves his ex-girlfriend “100 per cent”, revealing: “I will love her until my final breath.”

He went on to claim that he knows “what I have to do in order to resolve things”, adding: “And that’s down to me. Nobody else can do that other than me.”

Molly-Mae: Behind It All is released on Amazon Prime Video on 17 January 2025.

