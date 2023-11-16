The Daily Show host ‘loses her s***’ over RFK Jr’s plane antics

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Daily Showguest host Leslie Jones has “lost her s***” over Robert F Kennedy Jr’s habit of walking around barefoot on a plane.

The shoeless incident triggered shockwaves and heated debates this week, before becoming the subject of a segment on Wednesday’s show.

Titled “Leslie Jones Tries Not to Lose Her S***”, Ms Jones began the segment by explaining: “Everybody right now is just getting upset. Everyone’s on edge; the world is falling apart.

“But… I want to be the example to the show to show that y’all can stay calm, OK? No matter what you see, you can stay calm.”

The former SNL star managed to keep her cool as she watched reports of the ways in which Robert F Kennedy Jr, who is running for president, could possibly sink President Joe Biden’s re-election chances.

Ms Jones appeared disturbed, saying: “That’s not good! The race is tight enough as it is without some random Kennedy dude jumping in to cause all kinds of chaos.”

But, she then conceded: “That’s democracy. And who knows, this dude might actually have some good ideas.”

This moment of calm was shortlived, however, as a video of RFK Jr walking to the bathroom barefoot while on board a flight tipped Ms Jones over the edge.

The Daily Show guest host Leslie Jones ‘lost her s***’ as she reacted to a viral video of Robert F Kennedy Jr walking barefoot on a plane (The Daily Show)

“Motherf***er!!,” she screamed. “I tried! Y’all saw me, right? I tried. You witnessed me trying. Now I’m about to go in on that ass!”

“He went to the plane bathroom barefooted?” she continued.

“This is the most disturbing video I have ever seen of a Kennedy, and that includes the one where a guy’s head explodes! Like, how are you the worst Kennedy? Your uncle killed a lady by driving off a bridge! But then I see your nasty feet and I wish I was in that car.”

Ms Jones wasn’t done yet.

“How far have the Kennedys fallen?” she asked. “JFK was raw-dogging Marilyn Monroe. But the only thing this Kennedy is raw-dogging is tetanus. Why was that plane even allowed to land?”

Mr Kennedy, who is the nephew of President John F Kennedy, is running as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

Experts have predicted he could capture 24 percent of the vote, taking away millions of votes from Democrats and Republicans.

He is currently polling higher than any independent or third-party candidate in a generation, according to CNN.

Mr Kennedy has previously made baseless claims that vaccines are linked to brain disorders. He also claimed that the virus which causes Covid-19 was “ethnically targeted” and was “targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people”.

Following his announcement that he was running for president, Mr Kennedy’s own family denounced him as “dangerous” and “perilous for our country.”

“Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment,” his sister, Kerry Kennedy, wrote on behalf of four members of the illustrious political dynasty.

John F Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg also condemned his cousin, calling him an “embarrassment” to the family name.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr (EPA)

“He’s trading in on Camelot, celebrity, conspiracy theories and conflict for personal gain and fame,” Mr Schlossberg said.

“I’ve listened to him. I know him. I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president. What I do know is, his candidacy is an embarrassment.”

Mr Kennedy, who is the son of the late US Senator Robert F Kennedy, initially filed candidacy papers for the Democratic nomination with the FEC in April, though allies of president Joe Biden dismissed his campaign as “unserious”.

Despite his family’s close ties to the Democratic party, polls show that far more Republicans than Democrats have a favourable opinion of Mr Kennedy, according to AP.