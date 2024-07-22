Ruth Langsford addresses TV absence after Eamonn Holmes separation

Support truly

Ruth Langsford returned to Loose Women to huge cheers today after a two month hiatus following her separation from Eamonn Holmes.

The TV presenter, 64, had been in a relationship with the former This Morning host Holmes since 1996, and they confirmed on 25 May that they are separating after 14 years of marriage.

Since then, Langsford, who co-presented This Morning alongside Holmes from 2006 until their axing in 2020, has shared upbeat messages to fans from home while taking an extended break from Loose Women.

As Langsford returned to the ITV daytime panel show, her co-host Coleen Nolan paused proceedings to acknowledge the presenter’s return.

“Can I just say I’m so happy you’re back,” Nolan said as the Loose Women live audience applauded Langsford’s return.

“Thank god,” Janet Street-Porter added as the cheers continued.

“It’s very nice to be back with you,” Langsford replied with a demure smile.

open image in gallery Ruth Langsford has returned to ‘Loose Women’ after a two month hiatus following her separation from Eamonn Holmes ( Getty Images )

Ahead of the programme, the TV presenter told her fans on Instagram she was “back on the Loose!” alongside a photo of the ITV set.

Langsford’s return to Loose Women comes after Holmes was forced to leave his GB News programme early due to poor health earlier this month.

His sudden exit followed just days after the broadcaster told The Mirror that he felt as though he was living on “borrowed time” because his father had died at the age of 65 from a heart attack in 1991.

The veteran broadcaster is currently suffering from chronic back pain, and required a walker with a seat at the recent TRIC Awards, stating that he considered pulling out of the event due to the severe discomfort.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

open image in gallery Holmes and Langsford on ‘This Morning’ ( This Morning/ITV )

Holmes has previously mentioned his split from Langsford on his GB News breakfast show.

He told viewers: “Just before we move on, we’d just like to thank people for your support for Ruth and I over the last few days as to the news of our separation. Your support for both of us is very much appreciated.”

It’s been claimed that their relationship breakdown is due to work commitments taking their marriage “in different directions”.

Holmes started dating Langsford in 1996, two years after his separation from first wife Gabrielle, with whom he has three children. Holmes requested they keep their relationship a secret, something Langsford told the Daily Mail “spoke volumes about the sort of man he was, the sort of father he was and the integrity he had”.

open image in gallery Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford ( Getty Images )

After six years together, Holmes and Langsford had a son together and, in June 2010, they married at Elvetham Hall in Hampshire.

Their divorce will bring their working partnership to an end. Over the years, Holmes and Langsford have presented a number of shows together, including ITV quiz show Gift Wrapped (2014), Channel 5’s How the Other Half Lives (2015-17) and dieting series Lose a Stone in Four Weeks, which debuted on Channel 4 in 2019.

They also hosted Eamonn & Ruth’s 7 Year Itch (2017) and Do The Right Thing with Eamonn and Ruth (2018-19).

open image in gallery Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford photographed in 2008 ( Getty Images )

In November 2020, Holmes and Langsford were left “furious” after being axed from This Morning in favour of Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Langsford remained with ITV, and regularly features on Loose Women as a host – but former GM:TV host Holmes moved to controversial channel GB News.

Langsford previously said of her marriage to Holmes during a 2017 appearance on BBC series Strictly Come Dancing: “Eamonn will be the first to take the mick out of me, but he will also be the first to floor me with his thoughtfulness.”