Selena Gomez has shared a romantic moment with boyfriend Benny Blanco after attending the 81st annual Golden Globes on Sunday night.

The singer, 31, posted an intimate photo on 8 December, of her and her music producer boyfriend, 35, as they exchanged a sweet kiss.

In the picture, Gomez is seen holding onto Blanco’s neck while kissing him as she stands in her red and black Giorgio Armani dress.

The star captioned the post: “I won,” as the two embraced one another.

Selena shares a special moment with boyfriend Benny (Selena Gomez Instagram )

According to People Magazine, a source told the outlet on 5 January, that Gomez is “super happy and present” in her relationship.

"She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment,” the source told People.

"Maybe that’s Benny or maybe that’s just where she’s at personally and professionally."

"Everyone is so happy that she’s happy,” adding: "Everyone was a fan of hers before Only Murders [in the Building], and now everyone is protective of her. With her cast and crew, the feeling is ‘any boyfriend of Selena’s is a boyfriend of ours.’"

The Rare Beauty founder confirmed her relationship with Blanco last month after rumours began to circulate about their romance.

After an Instagram fan account posted an image of the pair looking cozy on 7 December, the “Only Murders in the Building” actor responded affirming her feelings for Blanco.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” Gomez’s comment pinned on the post reads.

Ever since going public, Gomez has shared many snaps of her and Blanco on social media.

One post that had fans raging with excitement, shared on 15 December, was a black-and-white picture of Gomez, laid back in Blanco’s arms, affectionately placing her right hand in his hair as they shared a kiss.

Another picture featured Blanco dining with a group of Gomez’s friends.

This year’s Golden Globe was filled with many memorable moments including a kiss between Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, Lily Gladstone’s historic win and Jo Koy’s painful presenting.

Read more on The Independent’s 6 biggest talking points from the Golden Globes here.