Saturday Night Live returned last night (October 16) with a comedy sketch which took playful aim at a number of celebrities – including frequent SNL star Adam Driver.

The sketch, called Celeb School, poked fun at a number of celebrities by having castmembers and guest hosts impersonate them.

Appearing in the sketch were Chloe Fineman, who played Jennifer Coolidge, Mikey Day, who played John Oliver, Chris Redd as Lil Wayne, Bowen Yang as George Takei, and Melissa Villasenor played Kristen Wiig.

James Austin Johnson meanwhile, played Adam Driver.

Introducing him on the sketch as Driver, the host of the skit, SNL regular Keenan Thompson said: “An actor whose voice sounds like it’s been changed to protect his identity, Adam Driver!”

Driver has hosted Saturday Night Live three times in the past.

You can watch the moment here:

Elsewhere in the show, Daniel Craig made a surprise appearance, appearing alongside his No Time To Die co-star Rami Malek. It was Malek’s debut as a host on the long-running entertainment show.

Craig took part in a skit about late music icon Prince. Malek and SNL regular Keenan Thompson took part in a “Prince-off” to decide who should play the musician in a fictional biopic – directed by Get Out’s Jordan Peele.

Other highlights on this week’s show including Malek and Pete Davidson impersonating each other and a Squid Game sketch which saw the hit Netflix show get a country twist.

SNL recently unveiled the cast of its new season, with Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt both leaving the show.

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson will all be returning along with the rest of the show’s ensemble – Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang.

The hosts have been unveiled too with an eclectic line up featuring Owen Wilson – who opened the season – followed by Kim Kardashian, Malek and Jason Sudeikis.