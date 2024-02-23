Several people injured in 100-car pile-up on icy road in China

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Many people were injured in a pile-up of over 100 cars on an icy road in China in the latest incident due to extreme weather conditions in the country.

Several cars piled up on top of each other while others were sandwiched in between in Suzhou city of eastern China’s Jiangsu province on Friday.

Three people suffered serious injuries and had to be taken to hospitals while six others suffered minor scratches, Suzhou Industrial Park traffic police reported on its WeChat social media account.

The dramatic scenes captured from state television CCTV and shared on social media showed numerous cars clustered together chaotically on the highway, with one vehicle jack-knifed at a severe angle in the air.

Glass and debris were strewn across the road as traffic on one side came to a standstill.

Road traffic has been restored and the cause of the accident is being investigated, the police said.

The incident comes as swathes of China have been hit by cold waves, blizzards and icy rain over the past few weeks.

Cars pile up on an overpass during rainy and snowy weather, in Suzhou (via REUTERS)

The climate conditions have impacted transport services in parts of the country at a time when millions of people are rushing home for the Lunar New Year holiday celebrations.

Weather authorities have issued an orange alert, the highest in the country’s three-tier system, cautioning of a potential six to 12C plunge in average temperatures by Friday, particularly in the south where temperatures currently hover around zero degrees Celsius.

A drone view of a vehicle removing snow from a highway following snowfall in Baokang county of Xiangyang, Hubei province (via REUTERS)

The National Meteorological Center (NMC) "called on local governments to take precautions against the cold weather, advised the public to keep warm, and called for necessary measures to protect crops and aquatic products".

In Beijing, with temperatures hovering around freezing on Wednesday, residents woke up to discover the capital draped in white after snow fell overnight.

On Thursday, at least two people died after an empty barge collided with a bridge in southern China, which led to its partial collapse and vehicles plunging into the water.

Three others went missing when the cargo vessel crashed near China’s Pearl River Delta at Guangzhou city.