Bridging the education gap

Gaenor Eleri Wynne, an English teacher from the UK, has devoted herself to cultivating Chinese students over the past 30 years in China.

Visiting China was Wynne’s dream. Then, in 1992, she found it possible when she got a job in the north-western city Xi’an. After a stint of teaching medical students English in Lanzhou, she moved to the eastern province of Shandong as the climate is similar to her hometown in Wales and good for her health.

Through her three decades of teaching in China, Wynne truly saw the gap and difficulty rural Chinese students faced in learning English, even though she thought they were as talented as those students from urban areas. To bridge the imbalance in education resources between rural and urban, Wynne wrote books for those from rural and remote areas while also committing herself to teaching them.

Watch this video to find out more: