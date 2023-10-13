Living Heritage: Xuan paper

Papermaking is the crystallisation of ancient Chinese wisdom, regarded as one of the Four Great Inventions of China – along with gunpowder, the compass and printing techniques. Among various types of handmade paper in China, Xuan paper is famous for its close links to traditional calligraphy and ink paintings.

The paper’s ability to show different shades of ink, and its stability, durability and resistance to insects make it the favourite of calligraphers and painters through the ages. Making Xuan paper is extremely demanding, and it takes nearly three years to produce a batch of it, through 108 procedures.

Watch this video to find out more about Xuan paper, the traditional handicrafts of which have been inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by Unesco in 2009.